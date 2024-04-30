A wildfire raging on top of Table Mountain has forced the closure of several hiking trails as authorities continue efforts to minimise the impact of the blaze.
The fire, which started in a ravine above Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Saturday, has since spread to the highest point of the mountain in the vicinity of Maclear’s Beacon.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday afternoon: “As visibility is poor, there is a huge risk to users unexpectedly walking into the fire line.”
Hiking trials leading to Maclear’s Beacon and the Back Table, as well as ones leading to Maclear’s Beach and those between Newlands and Constantia Neck have been closed.
“The priority remains the safety of residents, hikers and firefighting personnel, therefore we encourage users to refrain from accessing these areas. SANParks is appealing to the public to please respect the trail closures in order not to endanger anyone or hamper firefighting efforts,” SANParks said.
Trail runner recounts close call with inferno
SANParks closes hiking trails as wildfire rages on Table Mountain
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
A wildfire raging on top of Table Mountain has forced the closure of several hiking trails as authorities continue efforts to minimise the impact of the blaze.
The fire, which started in a ravine above Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on Saturday, has since spread to the highest point of the mountain in the vicinity of Maclear’s Beacon.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday afternoon: “As visibility is poor, there is a huge risk to users unexpectedly walking into the fire line.”
Hiking trials leading to Maclear’s Beacon and the Back Table, as well as ones leading to Maclear’s Beach and those between Newlands and Constantia Neck have been closed.
“The priority remains the safety of residents, hikers and firefighting personnel, therefore we encourage users to refrain from accessing these areas. SANParks is appealing to the public to please respect the trail closures in order not to endanger anyone or hamper firefighting efforts,” SANParks said.
Lightning strikes spark fires on Cape Town's mountains
A trail runner was nearly trapped by the fire on Sunday morning after becoming stranded on top of Junction Peak. “I was focused on running the technical trail quickly and hardly noticed the mist as I descended the trail,” runner James Norbury told volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR). “It was only when I smelt the smoke and felt the heat that I realised that I’d run into a fire.
“I immediately turned back and followed the trail away from the fire, but when I got back to the Smuts Track junction I was surrounded by flames and smoke,” said Norbury.
He called for help.
“Rain had extinguished the fire on Smuts Track and Norbury was able to make his way down to meet the rescue team,” said WSAR. “Fire fighters expertly guided the team back through the smoke and smouldering fire to the vehicles.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos