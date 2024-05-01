As a first-time voter this year, I have mixed emotions. However, I am mostly excited because I have been given an opportunity to make a difference.
Looking at the state of the education system, and the unemployment figures — though we have so many qualified people — makes me wonder what will the future be like for me after high school.
I always ask myself why do we have a shortage of teachers at schools yet people with education qualifications are sitting at home doing nothing.
I also wonder why is it that we (youngsters) actually have more rights than those who are supposed to be leading and disciplining us.
This does not make sense at all, as it has been proved by the kind of chaos we see in our communities, especially in schools.
Crime and corruption are a huge problem in the country and what hurts is that people in high positions are taking part in criminal activities.
I’ve seen so many service delivery protests and student protests because people are unhappy with the way the ruling party turns a blind eye to the people.
And they have had plenty of time to rectify matters but instead things are getting worse.
Petrol price hikes, dirty cities, potholes, neglected schools and food prices are ridiculous, to say the least.
These are all things that the government could have avoided if they cared for the people who put them in power.
Therefore, I am looking forward to voting this year and hope we will have a better South Africa.
FIRST TIME VOTER: I’m excited to have the opportunity to make a difference
Image: SUPPLIED
