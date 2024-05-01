Going the extra mile to make voting in Duncan Village possible

As her colleagues and friends were dispatched to Nahoon, Gonubie, Southernwood and Quigney, she received the shock of her life when she was told to go work in a “blank spot” on the map of SA at the time, which was Duncan Village.
She recalls some of the memories that put her life in the centre of political turmoil.
“Duncan Village was cut off by the apartheid government because they wanted to do a District Six on the place.
“They wanted to take all those people out, move them to somewhere else, and then flatten Duncan Village.
“Then the people resisted. The government then said we won’t give them electricity and they didn’t build them a proper sewage pipeline, they literally took it off the map, it was a blank space.”
For three months before the elections, Batting was given the task of setting up voting stations inside Duncan Village. However, a map proved inadequate.
“I went to the commissioner’s office, he said no-one wanted to go to Duncan Village, I said I will do it, imagine if those people were not allowed to vote, we would have had a civil war.
“After [Chris] Hani was killed, the only thing that made us not have a civil war was [Nelson] Mandela who managed to persuade the people to take out their anger through the vote,” she said.
“For people like me at the time, no-one imagined going to places like Mdantsane and Duncan Village, it was too dangerous.
“I was given a sticker for the side of my car that said IEC, I went there every day for three months trying to find people who could assist in voting stations.
“I was given a map that showed the roads, but when I got there, people had built shacks on top of the roads, so we had to survey for possible stations by foot.”
With a population estimated to be 100,000 at the time, the government of the time anticipated a voter turnout of just 20,000 people.
“I was also told by home affairs I should expect a 20,000 turnout, so I was told I should set up 10 voting stations.
“Ten days before the elections, I met the police. We exchanged expectations, the policeman in charge was a Captain Berg.
“He said I should ignore the census and expect 200,000 people in the polls. I thought I’m dead.
“I went to ask the churches and some schools to use them as voting stations, that was rejected because they said every station must have at least 50 metres of clear space, I said excuse me, in Duncan Village?
“I then saw an empty hill, I approached the army and said I want a big tent.
“They came and dumped a tent on top of the hill.
“I had 50 helpers to put up this tent against a gale that was blowing from the south pole. We set it up.
“I then called Captain Berg and said I need a fence, they dumped this large razor wire and left.”
A few months before the elections, many right-wing parties worked to oppose them.
Going the extra mile to make voting in Duncan Village possible
Image: SUPPLIED
As millions of South Africans exercised their right to vote for the first time 30 years ago, some went above and beyond to make that right a possibility.
Helen Batting is one of those individuals.
Tired of doing chores as a housewife in her mid-40s, Batting, now 74, joined the IEC as a voting station district presiding officer in East London three months before the 1994 elections.
Image: Supplied
This led to a volatile situation, with clashes between conservative groups and the ANC.
“I never felt unsafe there in Duncan Village. There were children who used to run to my car calling me IEC.
“The only time I felt unsafe was during the first day of elections. I received a call that people did not want the station to close, they said they were standing there the whole day.
“The queues at all stations were long, I remember the closing time was 7pm.
“I was allowed to extend and we closed at 11pm.
“I was driving from Duncan Village to Bonza Bay every night, I then started to get threatening phone calls from the AWB.
“They were blowing up everything at that time, that was when I felt threatened, because they knew where I lived, they had my phone number, they were threatening me at home.”
Despite the threats, Batting and her team of volunteers worked through to the last day of voting.
“We ran a successful election despite the threats. We were then faced with one problem, where to store the ballot boxes.
“Moving ballot boxes is a big thing, you get watched by party agents with every move. Some areas kept their ballot boxes in the East London prison.
“I said we’ll keep our boxes in the middle of Duncan Village because the people will make sure nothing happens to them.
“I rented a shop, we kept them there, the AWB came there that night and fired at people in there but the police handled that situation. I was getting sleepless nights.
“At the end we had to count votes, I’d never seen a counting station before.”
Batting still lives in Bonza Bay and is on a quest to reunite with the Duncan Village residents committee members who helped her put together the voting stations in the area.
Batting will be talking of her experience of the 1994 election in Duncan Village at the U3A meeting at Roof Garden of the Valley in Jarvis Road, Berea on May 9.
