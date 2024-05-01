She says the 12 surfing reserves are a partnership between Save the Waves and local communities, and while the NGO has been “very positive” about the Nahoon project it asked for “a full proposal and community endorsement” by local surfing communities.
In last year’s proposal, Connor and friends state that Nahoon Reef, East Coast and Wild Coast regions are “one of the most diverse coastal regions on the continent, with breathtaking scenery, roaring beaches and pristine tidal estuaries”.
The area falls within the Agulhas and coastal Transkei inshore bioregions which is recognised as one of the World Wildlife Fund’s Global 200 ecoregions which are home to exceptional biodiversity.
Endemic species peak along the coastline including the Wild Coast, and the area is classified by Conservation International as one of the top 10 coral reef hotspots in the world.
The letter speaks of the June to September “greatest shoal on Earth”, the sardine run which is “a spectacle, a boon for tourism and a sign of the region’s biodiversity”.
Buffalo City, fifth largest in SA, contains a 30km swathe of coastline, incorporating 3,000 hectares of conserved land in the nationally-governed East London Coast Nature Reserve.
The Buffalo City coast is part of the Amathole Marine protected Area (MPA), a 2,462km area designed to protect endemic reef fish.
The Reef surf break is rated as having some of the most consistent surf in SA.
Surfing is possible for 85% of the year, but swell quality peaks during autumn and early winter, from May to July.
“Reefis the undisputed main break in Buffalo City and is in a reserve made up of riverine forest, craggy coastal sandstone, stretches of sandy beaches and rocky bays, and a coastal dune forest.
Young surfers need to catch this blue and green wave
Image: LOUIS WULFF/SUPPLIED
Letters are flowing, meetings are on the go and the broader community is being contacted about the drive to have Nahoon Reef, Corner and beach break declared a World Surfing Reserve.
Something vital is missing. Youth.
Surfer, researcher and musician Teresa Connor, who has stepped out from the community and is doing a lot of interlinking work between the community and Savethewaves.org in California, said: “The next step is to encourage young surfers, teenagers — who can take this to another level with online media and some energy.”
She told Off Track: “Given the rising popularity of amateur surfing as a way to address mental health, fitness and public problems such as drug abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder — this is important.”
The pitch started last year when Connor and leading local surfers and environmentalists wrote to Save the Waves.
Save the Waves had asked last year for more community involvement and Connor said this was happening.
OFF TRACK | ‘Oceanators’ respond to call to create Reef surf reserve
Last week, she said: “It now looks like there is good community buy-in and interest. We had our first meeting to establish a committee today and will be working towards an even wider stakeholder involvement in the weeks to come.”
She said the project had received endorsements from local surfing champions Wayne Monk, Greg Emslie, and Tyrel Johnson.
“The community ecosystem is pretty active, with Dean Knox of Jonginenge and Kevin Harris of Save Nahoon leading the way forward.
“Nahoon is a gem in SA, and we want this to be the first reserve in Africa to be proclaimed as part of the international initiative.
“Today we decided rather to limit the reserve to two areas — Nahoon Reef and Nahoon Corner and the adjacent beach, rather than the whole coastline.”
The committee was out working at bringing in a wider group of stakeholders, some long-standing, but also including newcomers, Granny Grommets.
The committee also awaits a reply from California on their next step and the application deadline which could be as soon as end of May.
In her letter to the NGO she said: “We are really stoked and hope we can make it happen for SA!” and signed off in the name of “surfers from Nahoon”.
In correspondence, Kevin Harris of Save Nahoon says Shaun Tomson “has offered a promo video to back our drive”. Harris promises to follow up.
Connor lists the criteria which the Reef campaign must address: quality and consistency of the waves; important environmental characteristics; culture and surf history; governance capacity and local support and the area must be a priority conservation area.
OFF TRACK | Gran surfers lend campaign 5,600 years of life experience
She says the 12 surfing reserves are a partnership between Save the Waves and local communities, and while the NGO has been “very positive” about the Nahoon project it asked for “a full proposal and community endorsement” by local surfing communities.
In last year’s proposal, Connor and friends state that Nahoon Reef, East Coast and Wild Coast regions are “one of the most diverse coastal regions on the continent, with breathtaking scenery, roaring beaches and pristine tidal estuaries”.
The area falls within the Agulhas and coastal Transkei inshore bioregions which is recognised as one of the World Wildlife Fund’s Global 200 ecoregions which are home to exceptional biodiversity.
Endemic species peak along the coastline including the Wild Coast, and the area is classified by Conservation International as one of the top 10 coral reef hotspots in the world.
The letter speaks of the June to September “greatest shoal on Earth”, the sardine run which is “a spectacle, a boon for tourism and a sign of the region’s biodiversity”.
Buffalo City, fifth largest in SA, contains a 30km swathe of coastline, incorporating 3,000 hectares of conserved land in the nationally-governed East London Coast Nature Reserve.
The Buffalo City coast is part of the Amathole Marine protected Area (MPA), a 2,462km area designed to protect endemic reef fish.
The Reef surf break is rated as having some of the most consistent surf in SA.
Surfing is possible for 85% of the year, but swell quality peaks during autumn and early winter, from May to July.
“Reefis the undisputed main break in Buffalo City and is in a reserve made up of riverine forest, craggy coastal sandstone, stretches of sandy beaches and rocky bays, and a coastal dune forest.
AT THE BEACH | I’m a tad more afraid of surgical drills than sharks
“Reef pushes a world class right break that can throw anything from three-to-six metre-high glassy slabs and pumping tubes, and is prime on a pushing tide and a fresh southwesterly breeze.
“Nahoon Corner is a protected beach break at the end of Nahoon Reef, near the mouth of the Nahoon River and is popular when the Reef is blown out.”
Buffalo City is “iconic in international and local surfing history and has produced a particular brand of surfer — tough enough to cope with the ocean, protective of local surfing spots and always mindful of sea life.
“By 1963, about a dozen local surfers had surfed the Reef. From 1974 to 1978 successive Gunston 500 surfing competitions were held at the Reef and in 1978 the Reef hosted the World Surfing Games.”
Buffalo City had hosted more national championships than any other venue in SA, and was one of only two SA cities to host a World Surfing Championship.
But the environmental threats were severe too. Nahoon Point Reserve housed the main sewage transit station for the city, and the benefit of conservation was off-set by risks of sewage spills, alien vegetation and poaching of protected species.
“Through the persistence of local conservationists, the point now boasts an eco-centre and boardwalks.
Experienced surfers use community approach to instil love, respect and comfort in the ocean
“The actions of many activists in Buffalo City were successful in stopping Shell from drilling for gas off the coast of the Wild Coast during early 2022.
“The surfing community in East London is 100% committed to protecting the coastal and marine environments along the Wild Coast, and extending the benefits of surfing to needy communities in the region.
“The dedication of locals goes hand-in-hand with a developmental surfing mindset that trains the next generation of local surfing activists.
“We hope that the proclamation of Nahoon Reef as a World Surfing Reserve will serve as an incentive to drive further investments into ocean education and the blue economy along the Wild Coast!”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos