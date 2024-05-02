Livestock owners tell of chilling threats
Farmers share their fears and frustrations at high-powered crime imbizo
“If you are a daredevil, first dig your own grave, then come out and dare to fight us. You will see who will be the last man standing and if your livestock stays in your homestead.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.