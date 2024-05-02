Tributes flow after death of defence attaché Gogi in Belgium
Strict, loving, goal-orientated and stern were among the words that best described Rear Admiral Nomonde Gogi, who died in Belgium on April 15 while serving as SA’s defence attaché in that country. She was 56...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.