‘Lights out and a smell of burning’: Bus left in ashes during morning commute

One of more than 60 commuters who escaped a fire that burnt a bus to ashes on Friday morning says if it wasn't for the early warning signs they could have all died in the blaze.
The North West Transport Investment (NTI) bus ferrying 62 commuters from Mathibestad in Hammanskraal to Centurion caught alight at about 3.45am.
The fire was allegedly caused by an electrical wiring fault.
Clifford Matube said the headlamps suddenly went off while the bus was moving, and then there was a burning smell.
He said some passengers seated at the front started to complain about smelling smoke.
Though he was scared, the general secretary of the Botlhaba Commuters Forum held his breath and pretended he wasn't afraid to calm passengers and save lives.
Matube said when they noticed the headlamps were off, the driver allegedly told them he suspected a problem with the wires.
“I told the driver something was burning and he stopped the bus on the side of the road. After stopping the bus we saw a lot of smoke from the engine. I told passengers to be calm so they could come out as there is smoke and we think the bus might burn,” he said.
Fearing for their lives, passengers started to kick open the emergency windows as the passenger door was locked and couldn't open, Matube said. Some passengers exited through the driver's door.
“We rushed to the battery side to take out the terminals, hoping the passenger door would open. Most people had already kicked out the windows and started to jump.
“Within 15 minutes all the passengers were out.”
Matube said it happened in a quiet spot between Mogogelo and Mathibestad while it was still dark. He said it was the first morning bus which ferries people from villages to Pretoria.
“We were in the middle of nowhere and we couldn't get any help. The moment we left the scene the fire spread quickly straight to the petrol tank and then exploded,” he said.
He said one woman injured her shoulder as people who were jumping through the window fell on her. Some passengers complained about smoke inhalation.
Matube said the passengers were safely transported home by a second bus which had passed the scene.
NTI spokesperson Freddy Speng confirmed it was their bus that caught alight. No injuries were reported to them.
He said they are investigating the cause of the fire.
