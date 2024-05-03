State mortuaries in shocking state, with bodies piled up on storage room floors, staff claim
Staff at several Eastern Cape state-run mortuaries claim the facilities are so dysfunctional that unclaimed bodies are piled up on the floor in cold storage rooms and staff meant to transport, clean and check bodies are instead assisting doctors in postmortems. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.