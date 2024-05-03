News

Teen, gran slain in frenzied attack

Mom and sister describe midnight stabbing spree from hospital bed

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 03 May 2024

A teenage girl and her grandmother were killed in a vicious knife attack which left the girl’s mother and her other teenage  daughter with life-threatening injuries...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki