Gogi’s friend and deputy principal of Nyameko Senior Secondary School, Nosipho Nako-Dakada, said their friendship had spanned more than three decades and stimulated great positivity.
“I arrived at Nyameko in 1988. She had a cheerful spirit and immediately saw that we shared common interests; that is how we became friends,” she said.
Their shared goal was to break out of poverty.
Nako-Dakada said: “We wanted to change our lives and we accomplished that.
“Every time she would visit East London we would meet, evaluate and brief each other on how far we had come.
“It was a very stimulating relationship because we wanted positive progress in our lives and that is why we have given our children the best.”
She said news of her death had come as a shock to her family.
“Gogi loved life and she was strict. She lived a fulfilling life,” Nako-Dakada said.
Final farewell to defence attaché Gogi
SA Navy dignitaries and hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Rear Admiral Nomonde Scharmaine Gogi in Mdantsane on Saturday.
The 56-year-old died in Brussels, Belgium, on April 15 while serving as SA’s defence attaché in that country.
Gogi served in the military for 27 years, and was known as a dedicated and selfless leader who took pride in her work.
Family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate Gogi at Mdantsane’s NU15 hall.
The deputy chief of the SA Navy, Rear Admiral Bubele Mhlana, said they had lost one of their most valuable assets.
“She was a great asset and a mentor for those who served under her.
“We have lost one of those whom we would have loved to keep,” he said.
The Dispatch reported on Tuesday that Gogi’s body was received at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, where a military ceremony was held, and moved to Thaba Tshwane City Hall for a memorial service where her colleagues could pay their last respects.
For her family and close friends, it was an emotional and bittersweet final send-off at the weekend.
Family spokesperson and nephew, Ayanda Fili, said his aunt was a family-orientated person who believed in unity.
“She was a people’s person. She spoiled me so much and she was a loving parent.
“She often used to say even if she was far, we should look out for each another and be there for each other as her children,” he said.
Fili said they would regularly communicate even when she was abroad.
She said Gogi was a beacon of light who had assisted in ploughing back into their alma mater in 2015.
The donation of a kitchen unit, painting of the walls of the school and career guidance to the pupils were offered.
“She called me to help facilitate it and I was moved because that school made us to be where we are today.
“We have fond memories of Nyameko in sports and academics.
“It was not a coincidence when I joined the school a year later after their visit,” Nako-Dakada said.
