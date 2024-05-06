“We tried to be involved during its construction but we were told it was designed for bakkies and so we took a step back,” Gwadela said.
DispatchLIVE
R5m taxi rank unused, except by vagrants
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Tsomo taxi drivers are forced to pick up passengers along the sides of the roads in the town because a taxi rank that was built for close to R5m lies in ruins.
The taxi rank is now home to vandals who hide there and rob passers-by, say residents.
It is also being used by car wash operators.
Taxi operators in the town say the facility is not fit to be used as a rank.
Despite this local government failure, they will cast their votes in the hopes that the seventh administration will right the wrongs of the current government.
Uncedo Taxi Association chair Sibongile Gwadela is adamant that the association’s members will all vote in the upcoming elections.
He said when the rank was at its conception, the association was consulted and was told R4.5m had been budgeted for it.
Service delivery woes set to hit voter turnout
“We tried to be involved during its construction but we were told it was designed for bakkies and so we took a step back,” Gwadela said.
“The rank is now used as a car wash and it is alleged that vagrants are making it their hiding haven, hiding in its toilets.
“The rank has no cover.
“The plans were big; that there would be an entrance on one side and another on the other side according to the plan we were shown by the municipality [Intsika Yethu].
“We approached the municipality and said that we needed a rank.
“According to the plan, this rank was meant for buses, taxis and bakkies.
“The consultant told us later it was only for bakkies.
“What is here is not what we wanted. We don’t accept this as a rank. It’s too small even for bakkies.
“As people who are looking at the future of Tsomo, hoping that one day it will be a developed town, we want a rank that has everything.
“But it seems Tsomo is forgotten by this government,” Gwadela said.
He said the government had ignored their grievances, and even their engagements were unfruitful.
One of the association’s engagements with the municipality was for the road from the town to Stutterheim to be surfaced, to propel the economy.
“We are prepared and we will vote because we know it is a right to vote, but not [because] we are mandated. If we don’t vote we will not have a say.
“It is our wish to have the ear of the government even though our grievances are not heeded.
“Maybe one day we will get someone from the municipality who will listen to our needs.”
Intsika Yethu municipal spokesperson Zuko Tshingana said the municipality constructed the taxi rank to provide taxi operators and commuters with an appropriate facility.
“This project also aimed at enabling commuters to easily access essential services and goods.
“All stakeholders involved agreed with the location of the site.
“Upon noting that the facility is not used, engagements commenced.
“The municipality further applied for additional funding to cater for the outstanding additional items and it has been since approved,” Tshingana said.
The municipality also planned to erect a canopy, fence off the facility and provide an access road to limit congestion, as well as allow for parking space.
“This was presented and agreed on with the local taxi association.
“Intsika Yethu Municipality had a series of discussions with the relevant stakeholders including the taxi association to ensure the facility is used for its intended purpose.”
DispatchLIVE
