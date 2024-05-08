News

36 workers recovered from rubble in George

By Herald Reporter - 08 May 2024
The George municipality said by 5:33am 36 people have been retrieved from the debris with 39 still unaccounted for.
Almost half the workers trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building in George had been accounted for by Wednesday morning.

Seven people have been declared dead.

“Rescue operations at the building collapse site on Victoria Street continue with a multi-disciplinary rescue team of more than 200 emergency services,” the latest statement reads. 

The construction site collapsed at around 2pm on Monday and 75 construction workers were reported to be on site at the time.

A further update is expected at 9am on Wednesday.

