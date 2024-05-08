JUST IN | Eight now confirmed dead in George building collapse

Local government MEC Anton Bredell said on Wednesday: “Since the beginning of this operation, we must understand that every hour counts, and the rescue team comprehends this.
“However, it’s a dangerous site, and so, according to international standards, 48 hours equate to three days.
“We will make the call to switch to recovery mode tomorrow [Thursday] morning.
'For today and tonight, it will still be rescue operations.
“Though we don’t have contact with people, we still have hope.
“We have moved the operations to the rear, having rescued the 11 people with whom we were communicating.
“Due to the lack of contact, we decided to relocate to the rear.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: Werner Hills
As first responders engaged in a last-ditch effort to reach people trapped under a collapsed apartment building in George, the death toll increased on Wednesday night, with at least eight people confirmed dead.
A total of 37 patients had been retrieved, with 16 in critical condition, six facing life-threatening injuries, and seven with minor injuries.
Thirty-eight of the initial 75 workers on site remain unaccounted for.
These figures were confirmed by the George municipality.
By the time of publication, the rescue operation had surpassed 55 hours.
At the scene on Wednesday night, rescuers persisted in their tireless efforts under floodlights on Victoria Street, where the building collapsed during construction at about 2pm on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
