Eastern Cape Fashion Week invites designers, beaders to apply

Eastern Cape designers, beaders and crafters who would like the opportunity to exhibit their creations during the Eastern Cape Fashion Week should step up, as applications close on May 10.
The third edition of the fashion week, previously known as Ebubeleni Fashion Week, honours designers from across the province who have made significant contributions to the industry.
The winner will receive a monetary prize.
Organiser Busisiwe Nxele said the showcase had previously focused on designers from Nelson Mandela Bay but it had been decided to include creatives from the entire province in 2024.
“As a brand we have grown, and have extended to include all fashion designers based in the Eastern Cape.
“All designers are welcome to apply in different districts.
“There’s a panel of experts who will pick the most talented to be part of the fashion week.”
Nxele said designers would have the opportunity to be inspired and acquire new skills.
People attending the fashion week could expect entertainment from musicians, actors and visual artists, who would infuse the event with vibrant energy and creativity.
“Apart from the show itself we will also host a workshop for all the designers, not only for the finalists.
“Anyone who is interested in getting tips on how to make their businesses profitable can also get ideas.”
Beaders and crafters would also be included in 2024’s showcase, she said.
“We will also have a fashion and craft market so people who make accessories and do beadwork can showcase their work at no cost.
“But it’s a matter of first come, first served — we cannot accommodate everyone.”
Nxele said the event was initially started to provide fashion designers with a platform to showcase their work and talent.
“We have definitely grown and we are reaching more people.
“We still want to expand and be bigger but we are proud of how far we’ve come.
“We started during Covid-19 when we noticed that fashion designers, like musicians, were not getting enough attention, there were no weddings, matric dances or even any events.
“As the Ebubeleni project involved in the arts industry, we thought why don’t we give designers a platform so they make a bit of money and are also appreciated for the work they are doing?”
The fashion week runs from August 7 to 10, with applications closing on May 10.
Designers and exhibitors interested in showcasing their work must apply online at www.ecfashionweek.ac.za.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape Fashion Week invites designers, beaders to apply
Image: Ebubeleni Festival Projects
Eastern Cape designers, beaders and crafters who would like the opportunity to exhibit their creations during the Eastern Cape Fashion Week should step up, as applications close on May 10.
The third edition of the fashion week, previously known as Ebubeleni Fashion Week, honours designers from across the province who have made significant contributions to the industry.
The winner will receive a monetary prize.
Organiser Busisiwe Nxele said the showcase had previously focused on designers from Nelson Mandela Bay but it had been decided to include creatives from the entire province in 2024.
“As a brand we have grown, and have extended to include all fashion designers based in the Eastern Cape.
“All designers are welcome to apply in different districts.
“There’s a panel of experts who will pick the most talented to be part of the fashion week.”
Nxele said designers would have the opportunity to be inspired and acquire new skills.
People attending the fashion week could expect entertainment from musicians, actors and visual artists, who would infuse the event with vibrant energy and creativity.
“Apart from the show itself we will also host a workshop for all the designers, not only for the finalists.
“Anyone who is interested in getting tips on how to make their businesses profitable can also get ideas.”
Beaders and crafters would also be included in 2024’s showcase, she said.
“We will also have a fashion and craft market so people who make accessories and do beadwork can showcase their work at no cost.
“But it’s a matter of first come, first served — we cannot accommodate everyone.”
Nxele said the event was initially started to provide fashion designers with a platform to showcase their work and talent.
“We have definitely grown and we are reaching more people.
“We still want to expand and be bigger but we are proud of how far we’ve come.
“We started during Covid-19 when we noticed that fashion designers, like musicians, were not getting enough attention, there were no weddings, matric dances or even any events.
“As the Ebubeleni project involved in the arts industry, we thought why don’t we give designers a platform so they make a bit of money and are also appreciated for the work they are doing?”
The fashion week runs from August 7 to 10, with applications closing on May 10.
Designers and exhibitors interested in showcasing their work must apply online at www.ecfashionweek.ac.za.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos