Parks Board employee arrested for theft of 51 rhino horns in North West

The Hawks arrested a North West Parks and Tourism Board employee for his alleged involvement in the theft of 51 rhino horns.
The suspect, aged 48, was arrested at his workplace on Wednesday after an investigation linked him to a business burglary at the board’s main vault in Mahikeng on June 26 last year from which the horns were stolen.
His alleged accomplices, Elias Mangande and Lefa Mankgaba, were arrested in July. Mankgaba is out on bail, while Mangande is in custody.
“The suspect will appear in the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of business burglary,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.
