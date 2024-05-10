An e-hailing driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Cape Town appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday.
Benedict Chitungu, 39, faces two counts of attempted murder.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said: “According to reports, a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to Dunoon [Milnerton]. The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to Dunoon as he said it was unsafe for him to go into Dunoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM.
“The payment was made and when the clients asked for change the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they asked to be dropped at. The driver left the station with the passengers but did not take them to Dunoon. An argument ensued and when they wanted to get out the driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20.”
The court heard a media application to record video footage of the proceedings but Chitungu objected, saying he is still working as a Bolt driver and his life would be at risk should the proceedings be broadcast.
Magistrate Alida Theart said there is a clear balance of aspects as the case is in the interest of justice and the public, but the accused also has a right to privacy.
Bolt driver asks court to conceal his ID, says he wants to go back to driving
She ruled live broadcasting could not take place and only still images of the accused could be used.
Attorney Shaun Balram, for Chitungu, told the court this is Chitungu's first run in with the law, he has no previous convictions or outstanding warrants and has a valid Zimbabwean exemption permit.
His client “voluntarily surrendered himself to the state” before arrests were made and this job is the only source of income for his family.
Chitungu intends to plead not guilty to the charges.
Bolt PR manager Sandra Buyole told TimesLIVE: “Bolt is conducting an internal investigation and is in contact with the investigating officer to provide the police with all the information required.”
The case was postponed to May 17 for bail information.
