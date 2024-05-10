Cosatu blames George building collapse on ‘delinquent employer’
Cosatu has placed the blame for the George building collapse, which has already claimed the lives of 12 people, on what it labelled as a “delinquent employer.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.