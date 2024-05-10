Fort Hare’s Plaatjies launches bail bid in fraud case
Lawyer believes appeal court will decide soon on his application in murder matter
Axed University of Fort Hare senior director Isaac Plaatjies has launched a bid to be released on bail in his fraud and corruption case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.