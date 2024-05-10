News

JUST IN | Death toll rises to 12 in George building collapse

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE IN GEORGE - 10 May 2024
Rescue workers look for survivors
MORE DEATHS: Rescue workers look for survivors
Image: WERNER HILLS

The death toll in the George building collapse disaster has risen to 12 after three more bodies were discovered on Friday morning.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell announced the latest figure during a press briefing.

“Currently we have 41 unaccounted for, in other words still in the rubble, 40 people rescued and 12 deceased, so it has gone up by three. We discovered three bodies this morning.”

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said: “To ease the families’ concerns regarding the lack of communication about their loved ones, they have initiated an identification operation involving the collection of people’s fingerprints and visits to hospitals.

“A communication barrier is one of the issues making it difficult to identify the individuals.”

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women