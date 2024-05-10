SA man who stabbed cruise passengers was acting 'irrational' on first day of job

The South African man arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for stabbing three people on a cruise ship in Alaska he was working on suddenly started showing irrational behaviour on his first day on the job.
Ntando Sogoni, 35, faces charges of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction for stabbing three passengers on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) Encore in the early hours of May 6.
According to court papers seen by TimesLIVE, FBI agent Matthew Judy said Sogoni was recently hired and joined the Encore cruise line in Seattle, Washington, on May 5.
But just before 2am the following morning, Sogoni's behaviour became strange.
“A newly employed crew member was observed exhibiting unusual and irrational behaviour,” NCL told TimesLIVE.
The ship security officers contacted Sogoni and he was eventually escorted to the shipboard medical centre for an assessment.
Again, he behaved irrationally, NCL said.
“After he was brought to an examination room, Sogoni became irrational and attempted to leave. He physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse.”
In his court papers, Judy said Sogoni ran into a different examination room where he grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed a female US citizen, 75, several times in the arm, hand and face.
When security guards intervened, Sogoni turned on them and stabbed two guards with the scissors.
One of the guards, a Philippines citizen, was stabbed in the head while the other, a Nepal national, was stabbed in the back and shoulder.
“None of the injuries were determined to be life threatening. Sogoni was subdued and detained by security personnel and escorted to a shipboard jail where he was being held until the Norwegian Enforce arrived at its next port of call in Juneau, Alaska, on May 7,” Judy said.
NCL said the injured people were treated on board the ship by the ship medical personnel.
The Norwegian Encore itinerary had scheduled ports of call in Juneau, Alaska, on May 7, Skagway in Alaska the following day, Ketchikan in Alaska on May 10 and British Columbia in Canada on May 11, concluding the cruise in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday.
Senior ship leadership engaged passengers while senior company executives immediately travelled to Juneau to meet, escort and assist the guests.
“We condemn violent behaviour of this nature and are committed to the safety and security of all crew members and guests on our ships. We commend the on-board security team for their brave actions.
“We will continue to assist the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation,” NCL said.
