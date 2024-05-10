The stability of the site where a multistorey building collapsed in George has now become a safety hazard for first responders who are racing against time to locate those still trapped under the rubble.
This is according to the George municipality after the decision to switch to using heavy-duty demolition equipment for the rescue efforts.
“The stability of the site is a threat to the safety of emergency personnel who have focused their efforts for the past 90 hours on [rescuing] as many trapped people as possible,” it said on Friday.
“The demolition company has created a safe path to drive on over the site, filling in voids that have been thoroughly checked for any trapped victims.
“Rescue techniques continue to be applied meticulously and sensitively at each phase.”
The construction site collapsed at about 2pm on Monday, with 81 construction workers reported to have been on site at the time.
The municipality said there were enough volunteers at the site and on a waiting list.
“The volunteer and donation response from the George community has been overwhelming and is commended and appreciated.
“We ask that the public please does not respond to any requests for volunteers on social media unless such notice is formally issued by the GRDM JOC and/or George municipality.”
Meanwhile, the Airports Company SA has declared the incident site at Victoria Street a no-fly zone.
“This restriction will be strictly enforced, and any individuals found violating it will be subject to criminal prosecution,” the municipality said.
By Friday morning, 41 people were unaccounted for, 40 people rescued and 12 deceased.
HeraldLIVE
Safety hazard for rescue workers at George building site
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
