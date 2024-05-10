A car chase ending in a shoot-out with Gqeberha police left one suspect dead and three wounded on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident had occurred at about 5.25pm as police were patrolling Mbilini Road in Kwazakhele.
“They [police] noticed a grey Hyundai i20 that was [being] sought as stolen in KwaDwesi.
“As they [the police] made a U-turn, they noticed the suspects allegedly robbing a person in the street.”
The suspects then drove off, with the police following closely behind.
When they turned into Stofile Street, the police tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects sped off.
“Shots were fired at the police, who returned fire,” Naidu said.
“The driver of the Hyundai i20 lost control and careered off the road.
“Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds and one was fatally wounded.”
Suspects come off second-best in shoot-out with Gqeberha police
She said three firearms, five cellphones and the stolen vehicle had been recovered.
Police were investigating four cases of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The suspects were aged between 23 and 33 years old, Naidu said.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata said: “It’s evident these suspects, who were armed, posed a significant danger to our community.
“I want to applaud the good work of our police officers involved for their bravery and professionalism in the face of danger.
“Despite being fired upon, they remained steadfast in their commitment to protecting our community.”
