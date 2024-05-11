'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) has clarified a medical situation involving an elderly traveller in the domestic departures section at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Regional general manager of OR Tambo International Airport Jabu Khambule confirmed two calls were received at 12.09pm and 12.10pm, both reporting a medical emergency at gate E9 for domestic departures.
According to Acsa, the first call was from the Airlink boarding agent to the Acsa control room on the internal line and the second from Christopher Pappas.
Khambule said paramedics were dispatched and arrived at the scene at 12.16pm based on CCTV evidence.
“The passenger was treated by the paramedics on scene, and at the airport clinic before being referred to ARWYP Medical Centre in Kempton Park,” Khambule said.
Papas had stated on X (formerly Twitter): “Elderly lady experienced serious medical emergency. No staff knew what to do. Emergency phones unanswered. Security guards not helpful. Paramedics took far too long to arrive.”
Khambule, however, said paramedics had responded within 10 minutes, the response time stipulated in the service level agreement between Acsa and paramedics.
“This emergency was responded to in seven minutes from the time of the initial call made by the Airlink boarding agent and six minutes from the recorded call of Pappas. In view of these facts, the airport management team at ORTIA is satisfied that the incident was responded to efficiently and effectively and in line with the protocols and procedures in place,” Khambule said.
He said Acsa remains committed to upholding the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) standards and recommended practices (SARPs) for the safety, efficiency, and regularity of international civil aviation.
Acsa acknowledged the incident may have caused some trauma for bystanders who had witnessed the medical emergency unfold.
“We would like to apologise to our passengers and customers for any discomfort this may have caused.”
