'I'm really heartbroken' — Warren Masemola's emotional tribute to Mpho Sebeng

Family and friends gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg for actor Mpho Sebeng's memorial service.
The actor died in a car crash on May 5.
Actor, singer and dancer Aubrey Poo, who was the MC for the star-studded service, performed between speeches.
Mpho’s friend, social media sensation Mandz Not Hot, sang Amanda Black's Amazulu and Sinazo in his remembrance.
Actor Warren Masemola gave an emotional tribute when taking to the podium, speaking about their relationship.
“I haven't been around and I had to fly up to come to send Mpho off with love because he was our boy. I'm really heartbroken. Every time I get home from home, I get home and cry tears of happiness, the memories are so many. You will always be in our hearts,” he said.
Mpho's sister Lebogang read a message from his mother and father.
“Some things can only be experienced not described. The experience of giving birth to you my son Mpho qualifies as one of them. The joy of hearing your first heartbeat, the pain of hearing your first cry, the epitome of love when I first laid eyes on you. Mpho you lived up to your name.
“As I witnessed the blessing you were to the many lives that are gathered here to celebrate you. My boy, we are proud of you. We want you to know that you made us proud. Being called to be your parent has been the highest blessing of our lives. Please promise me that you will come visit us and tell us what happened,” the message read.
