Miss World South Africa, Dr Claude Mashego, and six continental beauty queens will be visiting Mpumalanga.
They will visit the province for two days to support Beauty with a Purpose projects handled by Miss World South Africa.
The queens will visit tourism sites such as Blyde River Canyon and Bourke's Luck, before spending a day in Acornhoek to support Beauty with a Purpose projects.
Beauty with a Purpose is a Miss World responsibility programme, Mashego said.
The project focuses on preparing young women for leadership.
“I'm excited to be reunited with my Miss World sisters and to take them on a visit to my province to see the people and the place which shaped the woman I am today”, she said.
Mashego, a medical doctor, will host Miss World Asia, , Miss World Africa, Miss World Oceania, Miss World Caribbean, Miss World Europe and Miss World America.
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer says the Miss World South Africa organisation is excited that Miss World South Africa and the other beauty queens will support Beauty with a Purpose projects.
“It celebrates the traditions and culture of indigenous people of Mpumalanga, along with the area's scenic beauty and excellent game viewing”
Miss World SA Claude Mashego hosts beauty queens in her hometown
Image: Supplied
Miss World South Africa, Dr Claude Mashego, and six continental beauty queens will be visiting Mpumalanga.
They will visit the province for two days to support Beauty with a Purpose projects handled by Miss World South Africa.
The queens will visit tourism sites such as Blyde River Canyon and Bourke's Luck, before spending a day in Acornhoek to support Beauty with a Purpose projects.
Beauty with a Purpose is a Miss World responsibility programme, Mashego said.
The project focuses on preparing young women for leadership.
“I'm excited to be reunited with my Miss World sisters and to take them on a visit to my province to see the people and the place which shaped the woman I am today”, she said.
Mashego, a medical doctor, will host Miss World Asia, , Miss World Africa, Miss World Oceania, Miss World Caribbean, Miss World Europe and Miss World America.
Businesswoman Carol Bouwer says the Miss World South Africa organisation is excited that Miss World South Africa and the other beauty queens will support Beauty with a Purpose projects.
“It celebrates the traditions and culture of indigenous people of Mpumalanga, along with the area's scenic beauty and excellent game viewing”
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos