Investigations have been opened into the death of a matric pupil in Kaalfontein, near Midrand, and subsequent fainting spells and looting at the David Makhubo High School.
The boy collapsed in the schoolyard on Thursday, on the same day a memorial service was being held for a grade 10 pupil who had passed away due to illness on May 2, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Sunday.
“Educators were promptly alerted by learners of this incident and despite the initial assumption that the learner fainted, the situation was grave. Emergency services were called and the learner's parents were informed. Out of a need to maintain calm, the incident was not immediately disclosed to those at the memorial service to prevent panic.
“Regrettably, the learner did not survive and this news was disclosed at an assembly on the following day, Friday May 10. Before the announcement could be made, some learners, overwhelmed by the unfolding events, experienced fainting spells.
“Additionally, on Friday, chaos ensued when some community members entered the school premises. In the turmoil, there were instances of learners being driven out of school grounds and unfortunate acts of looting of school resources, including food supplies from the National School Nutrition Programme.”
Chiloane said the department's circuit management team were deployed to the school and a police investigation into the circumstances of the pupil's death was launched.
“All efforts are being made to understand the sequence of events that led to this heart-rending incident.
“Counselling services and other forms of support are being extended to assist the school community during this incredibly difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
Pupil dies, fainting spells and looting at school east of Midrand
Image: 123RF
Investigations have been opened into the death of a matric pupil in Kaalfontein, near Midrand, and subsequent fainting spells and looting at the David Makhubo High School.
The boy collapsed in the schoolyard on Thursday, on the same day a memorial service was being held for a grade 10 pupil who had passed away due to illness on May 2, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Sunday.
“Educators were promptly alerted by learners of this incident and despite the initial assumption that the learner fainted, the situation was grave. Emergency services were called and the learner's parents were informed. Out of a need to maintain calm, the incident was not immediately disclosed to those at the memorial service to prevent panic.
“Regrettably, the learner did not survive and this news was disclosed at an assembly on the following day, Friday May 10. Before the announcement could be made, some learners, overwhelmed by the unfolding events, experienced fainting spells.
“Additionally, on Friday, chaos ensued when some community members entered the school premises. In the turmoil, there were instances of learners being driven out of school grounds and unfortunate acts of looting of school resources, including food supplies from the National School Nutrition Programme.”
Chiloane said the department's circuit management team were deployed to the school and a police investigation into the circumstances of the pupil's death was launched.
“All efforts are being made to understand the sequence of events that led to this heart-rending incident.
“Counselling services and other forms of support are being extended to assist the school community during this incredibly difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos