Master KG is not the only celebrity to air grievances against the label.
Singer Nomcebo, who features him on their hit song Jerusalema which became the highest-earning gold status song in Mzansi, has been in a lengthy legal battle with the record label.
In July 2021 the Grammy award-winning singer said she had not been paid royalties for her hit song Jerusalema or her project Xola Moya Wam and would fight for what is hers.
Makhadzi explored ways with her legal team on how to cut ties with a record label.
In early May 2023, the Limpopo singer announced her departure from Open Mic, saying she was not renewing her contract and planned to focus on her company and other business ventures.
'This thing has been going on for too long' — Master KG puts Open Mic Productions on blast
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Master KG has expressed grievances against record label Open Mic Productions
The award-winning DJ took to his timeline recently putting his former record label on blast.
“Open mic Productions is one of the most selfish people to have ever work with [sic]. I'm not a fan of talking stuff on social media but this thing has been going on for too long now,” he wrote.
Master KG is not the only celebrity to air grievances against the label.
Singer Nomcebo, who features him on their hit song Jerusalema which became the highest-earning gold status song in Mzansi, has been in a lengthy legal battle with the record label.
In July 2021 the Grammy award-winning singer said she had not been paid royalties for her hit song Jerusalema or her project Xola Moya Wam and would fight for what is hers.
Makhadzi explored ways with her legal team on how to cut ties with a record label.
In early May 2023, the Limpopo singer announced her departure from Open Mic, saying she was not renewing her contract and planned to focus on her company and other business ventures.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos