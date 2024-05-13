George building death toll rises to 30

The number of people confirmed dead in the George building collapse has risen to 30 as of Monday night.
The George local municipality said of the 81 who were in the Victoria Street building at the time of its collapse a week ago, 29 others had been rescued of whom 13 had been admitted to hospital. Twenty-two people were still unaccounted for
“Rescue and recovery efforts continue a week after the incident took place at 75 Victoria Street where a partially built building collapsed,” the municipality said.
“Rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 172 hours.”
