WATCH | UK toddler regains hearing in gene therapy breakthrough

By Bhanvi Satija - 13 May 2024

Opal Sandy is the first patient in England to regain her hearing through gene therapy, a pioneering treatment that can be used to help other children who have hearing loss due to genetic conditions.

Reuters

