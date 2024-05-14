Cops throw the book at owner of killer dogs
Culpable homicide case opened after 82-year-old viciously mauled in East London street dies in hospital
Police have opened a case of culpable homicide against the owner of two Rhodesian ridgebacks which savagely attacked an 82-year-old man on a pavement in East London 10 days ago...
