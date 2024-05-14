Hi-tech mission to trace remains of King Hintsa
Banks of Nqabarha River to be scanned with ground-penetrating radar
In a bid to solve a mystery that has endured for generations, the Eastern Cape government plans to use modern-day radio detection technology to trace the head and artefacts belonging to amaXhosa king Hintsa kaKhawuta, on the banks of Nqabarha River where he was brutally murdered by the British 189 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.