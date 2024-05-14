News

Hi-tech mission to trace remains of King Hintsa

Banks of Nqabarha River to be scanned with ground-penetrating radar

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 14 May 2024

In a bid to solve a mystery that has endured for generations, the Eastern Cape government plans to use modern-day radio detection technology to trace the head and artefacts belonging to amaXhosa king Hintsa kaKhawuta, on the banks of Nqabarha River where he was brutally murdered by the British 189 years ago...

