‘I’ve been begging the authorities for electricity for 27 years’
While many of her village neighbours enjoy having electricity in their homes, a frail Nopasika Gubeka has to collect wood or scour Mabomvini village in the rural hinterlands in Ngqeleni for dry cow dung to make an open fire outside to cook for herself and her granddaughter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.