Geneveve Heinse is one of an estimated 7.8-million South Africans infected with HIV.
Over the years, treatment — and the stigma attached to HIV — have changed; yet each day about 400 people still get infected.
Travel to Masiphumelele in the Western Cape with our Health Beat team to find out what treatment is available for free at government clinics.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why living with TB and HIV is getting easier
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
