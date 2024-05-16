Catholic schools contribute much to education in SA: Angie Motshekga

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga says the contribution of Catholic schools to education in SA and its support of government initiatives is highly commendable.

Motshekga said Catholic schools contributed immensely to education, most importantly in keeping girls in school. She was addressing delegates from various parts of Africa during the 2024 African Catholic Schools Conference in Benoni on Thursday.

“This project exemplifies the spirit of compassion and a drive for social equity. It resonates deeply with our collective mission to strengthen the African Catholic compact for education,” she said.

Catholic leaders from across the continent shared their experiences, challenges and successes in education.

“We do believe that through unity and shared experiences, we can overcome challenges and create a brighter future for our children. The role of Catholic education and, indeed, all educational institutions, is critical in this endeavour.

“As the government, we can learn a lot from the South African Catholic school services body which focuses on child safeguarding, which is vital for all school projects,” she said.