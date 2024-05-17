Often when children from disadvantaged areas develop a love for golf, the reaction from their families is mixed.
“After playing golf in the various courses in town, we noticed stark disparities in the game, and this was especially apparent in the junior golfing ranks,” Mlambo said.
“Golf has not yet diversified but it is getting there, and junior golf is what holds the future for diverse and more inclusive golf.
“We therefore thought it important for our games and this golf day to benefit the advancement of junior golf, more particularly those young golfers coming from underprivileged communities.
“We want to contribute to them continuing to play the sport without feeling that they are different because they do not have certain necessities.”
When it comes to sport, many associate the townships of Mdantsane and Duncan Village with boxing, rugby and cricket.
Mlambo said they wanted to add golf to the list when sporting pundits speak in the future about the two townships.
At present, Zethu Myeki is the only active professional golfer from Mdantsane competing at prestigious tournaments.
Mlambo said the vision was to see more Myekis coming from the townships.
Association looks to diversify and unearth future stars with golf day
Image: SUPPLIED
Golf in most townships around South Africa is perceived as a sport for the rich, but the Buggers Golf Association is on course to change that narrative in Buffalo City.
The nonprofit organisation founded by a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs who share a passion for golf, will host the Inaugural Buggers Golf Day at the East London Golf Club next Friday.
According to association captain Dumisani Mlambo, their mission is to advance junior golf in Buffalo City, more particularly those young golfers coming from underprivileged communities.
Mlambo said the decision to hold the event was taken at the association’s AGM in December.
“We felt it important to put our name out there and fundraise for this noble cause,” he said.
Often when children from disadvantaged areas develop a love for golf, the reaction from their families is mixed.
“After playing golf in the various courses in town, we noticed stark disparities in the game, and this was especially apparent in the junior golfing ranks,” Mlambo said.
“Golf has not yet diversified but it is getting there, and junior golf is what holds the future for diverse and more inclusive golf.
“We therefore thought it important for our games and this golf day to benefit the advancement of junior golf, more particularly those young golfers coming from underprivileged communities.
“We want to contribute to them continuing to play the sport without feeling that they are different because they do not have certain necessities.”
When it comes to sport, many associate the townships of Mdantsane and Duncan Village with boxing, rugby and cricket.
Mlambo said they wanted to add golf to the list when sporting pundits speak in the future about the two townships.
At present, Zethu Myeki is the only active professional golfer from Mdantsane competing at prestigious tournaments.
Mlambo said the vision was to see more Myekis coming from the townships.
“This golf day is about the advancement of golf, its growth in all communities of Buffalo City.
“The proceeds will help fund our vision of supporting young golfers who come from underprivileged communities.
East London golfers aghast at BCM’s new rental proposal
“We are hoping that through our actions, we will see future golf stars playing at international events having come from communities such as Mdantsane and Duncan Village,” he said.
Mlambo said they had opted for the 4 ball alliance format with a scramble drive as this would allow everyone to have fun on the day, whether a first-time golfer or not.
“We have received some amazing support from local businesses, and we are hoping that many others will join in supporting this good cause.
“It makes me happy to know that the golf day would not be possible without their involvement.
“We would like for them to partner with us as we want to make this an annual event,” he said.
Next on their bucket list was to partner with instructors and local businesses to have a golf clinic day at the Nahoon Reef Driving Range where young children could be introduced to the game.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos