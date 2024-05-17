Q: If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
A: Ego. I feel that if a lot of us didn’t let our egos and pride control us, there is a lot we could achieve together. We, especially as South Africans, all need to work together towards a common goal because there is already so much going wrong in the country.
Q: If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
A: I would probably spend the day talking to other women so I could get to understand how women operate.
Q: Who was your biggest influence or inspiration when you started your career?
A: My father [Brian Hendrikse].
Q: Can you share a funny or memorable moment from your work?
A: There are a lot of memorable memories, but I think winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup last year is on of them.
Q: Do you believe in any superstitions or rituals before playing a big match?
A: I believe in praying before a match.
Q: What would you list as your greatest achievement?
A: Definitely winning the World Cup.
MOVER & SHAKER: Jaden Hendrikse gives us the lowdown on what makes him tick
Image: DAVID ROGERS
Breidbach-born rugby player and Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, 24, who made his international debut for the Springboks against Argentina in 2021, cites the team's 2023 World Cup victory as his biggest career achievement to date.
He looks forward to being part of the Sharks squad travelling to face Gloucester in the European Professional Club Rugby Challenge final in London next Friday, and he reckons the Sharks will bring the cup home.
Q: What can we expect from you this year?
A: Hopefully winning the EPCR Challenge Cup with the Sharks, who play in the final next Friday.
Q: What book or books are on your bedside table at the moment?
A: The bible.
Q: What is the most cherished item you own and what it is worth?
A: It is a picture of my father that I keep in my keyholder. It’s invaluable.
Q: What’s your favourite childhood memory?
A: My favourite childhood memory is me and my brother Jordan [fellow Sharks player] being at Schornville Primary School together and beating Dale College in rugby.
Senior Border rugby teams in two-pronged mission
Q: If you had to eat only one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: It would be biryani.
Q: If you weren’t a rugby player, what would you be?
A: I would be a soccer player or cricketer.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach/mentor?
A: Enjoy. Always have fun on the field.
Q: If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would they be and why?
A: It would be former basketball player Michael Jordan because I would really like to get to understand his mindset and how he’s capable of all that he has achieved.
Q: Who or what inspires you and why?
A: It’s the unknown. Not knowing what the future holds is what inspires me to get up in the morning and do my best.
Q: Tea or coffee?
A: Coffee. I love a cappuccino.
Lions bids farewell to Alberts, Tshituka and Hendrikse
Q: Do you have a favourite TV programme or film?
A: My favourite TV show is The Schwartz
Q: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time outside your profession?
A: I love sleeping or taking a walk along the beach to keep active.
Q: What do you typically get up to in the first two hours of waking up every day?
A: I wake up very early and drink water then I head out to training with my personal trainer. We usually start at about 5.30am and train before I join group training.
Q: What three causes are you most passionate about?
A: I am most passionate about helping people, especially children. I love lending an ear to people who want to share their life experiences because that also helps me learn from other people’s mistakes. I’m also passionate about encouraging people to live healthy and active lifestyles.
Women Boks can crack top-five world rankings by next decade, Latsha predicts
Q: If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
A: Ego. I feel that if a lot of us didn’t let our egos and pride control us, there is a lot we could achieve together. We, especially as South Africans, all need to work together towards a common goal because there is already so much going wrong in the country.
Q: If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
A: I would probably spend the day talking to other women so I could get to understand how women operate.
Q: Who was your biggest influence or inspiration when you started your career?
A: My father [Brian Hendrikse].
Q: Can you share a funny or memorable moment from your work?
A: There are a lot of memorable memories, but I think winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup last year is on of them.
Q: Do you believe in any superstitions or rituals before playing a big match?
A: I believe in praying before a match.
Q: What would you list as your greatest achievement?
A: Definitely winning the World Cup.
‘I want to be remembered for my work on education, GBV and food security’: Siya Kolisi
Q: Do you have a secret talent that no-one knows about?
A: I consider helping people to be a talent that some people don’t know about.
Q: What is the craziest thing you have ever done?
A: When we were younger, my brother and I sneaked out to go and swim in the river and when we came home we got the biggest hiding.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos