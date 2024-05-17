MAGNIFICENT 7
Centrestage brings its biggest hit show ever, “The Magnificent 7”, back for one night only at the PE Bowling Club at 7.30pm on Friday May 24.
Starring Wayne Kallis and the nine-piece Centrestage All-Star band, the show features the music of the seven greatest bands of all time — The Beetles, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, and more.
Meals will be available to purchase at the venue.
Tickets cost R280 through Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 082-661-6921 for group bookings.
WILD & WICKED
PEMADS is back with another jaw-dropping production that’s bound to knock your socks off.
After the smash-hit success of Goldilocks and the Three Bears Pantomime, they have pulled out all the stops with the same award-winning production team to introduce Wild & Wicked West End.
From May 28 to June 9, they will be lighting up the stage with evening shows every Tuesday to Saturday, plus matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at Laerskool Newton Park.
Tickets range from R100 to R120 each.
NMB GIG GUIDE
STEELPAN FESTIVAL
The annual Nelson Mandela University Steelpannival will be held at the south campus auditorium on August 7 at 6pm.
This year the concert is in memory of the late Prof Andrew Tracey, who was the first person to bring steelpans to South Africa.
The event promises to be an exciting showcase of the unique sound and culture of steelpan music in the country and is sure to be a memorable experience for all.
Show your support by joining in on a night filled with joy, passion and talent.
Tickets cost R50 via Quicket or at the door.
Gig guide for Buffalo City Metro
NIGHT MARKET
There will be a Venditori Night Market for a cold and glamorous night out on Saturday June 29 from 4pm to 8pm at the Bracewell Centre in Cape Road.
Step into the warmth of a suburban street market on a chilly evening.
Delight in the tunes of live music and savour the delectable offerings from your favourite food trucks.
Excitement also awaits for the little ones with entertainment galore.
EXHIBITION
The Curator’s Choice Exhibition will take place at Art on Target in Essexvale until May 22 from 9am to 4pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 1pm Saturdays.
The exhibition comprises 10 artists selected from the 2023 Same Size Same Price No Signature exhibition hosted by Art on Target in August last year.
The viewer will have the chance to gain insights into their creative processes.
In addition, Bretten Anne Moolman will be conducting a walkabout of the exhibition, free of charge, along with an informal discussion about the artists and their media and choice of subject matter, on Saturday at 11am.
Inquiries: Moolman, 083-728-5295
