Two police officers who assaulted a mother and daughter suspected of selling alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown, were on Friday handed a six-month prison sentence or a fine of R6,000 after their conviction by the KwaBhaca magistrate’s court.
Sergeants Thandekile Nompumza, 44, and Noluvo Themba, 44, were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
“On January 20 2021 Nompumza and Themba went to the house of the complainant, during the period of lockdown for Covid-19, and demanded alcohol as they suspected that she was selling alcohol,” Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.
“The complainant told them that there was no alcohol in her house.
“At the time, her daughter was busy on her phone and the police officers said she was videotaping them.
“They attacked and assaulted her. Her mother tried to intervene, but she was also assaulted.
“They went to the police station to open case and the incident was reported to Ipid for investigation.”
Police officers sentenced for Covid-19 lockdown assault
Image: Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The docket was handed to the senior prosecutor after investigation.
“He gave an instruction that the two police officers must be charged for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Shuping said.
“They were found guilty and sentenced to six months imprisonment or a fine of R6,000.
“Half of the sentence was suspended for five years on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.”
