News

POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa’s move to sign the NHI Bill into law is an election trick?

By TIMESLIVE - 17 May 2024
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday. File photo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance Bill into law on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, two weeks before the May 29 elections, after years of fierce debate.

“[The] NHI Bill directs the transformation of South Africa’s healthcare system to achieve universal coverage for health services and, through this, overcome socioeconomic imbalances and inequities of the past,” the Presidency said.

The NHI Bill was introduced to parliament in 2019 and over the years it sparked debate and was criticised by the business sector, healthcare professionals and opposition parties.

Parties prepare papers for court as Ramaphosa signs NHI bill into law

Political parties have joined the chorus of threats to challenge the newly signed National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, with the DA stating its ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA MP Michele Clarke said: “The public health system is ill-prepared to handle the influx of new patients under the proposed NHI scheme. Despite government assurances, the NHI fails to address the root causes of healthcare inadequacies, including chronic understaffing and systemic inefficiencies. 

“The surge in medical negligence cases over the past decade, coupled with a steep rise in medico-legal claims, paints a grim picture of a healthcare system in distress. Moreover, the erosion of the private health sector and the inadequate functionality of public health facilities worsen these challenges.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...