A visa issue has delayed Sikho Nqothole’s planned trip to Mexico this weekend for his crucial junior-bantamweight clash against Rene Calixto Bibiano next Saturday.
The Johannesburg-based Mthatha boxer was scheduled to leave for Mexico on Sunday with his chief trainer, Phumzile Matyhila.
Nqothole received his visa on Thursday, but Mdantsane’s Matyhila is still waiting for his.
This has caused the two to delay their departure to Tuesday or Wednesday for Nqothole’s first professional fight abroad.
“I am still waiting for my visa. Hopefully I will get it on Monday and we can then leave either on the same day or Tuesday,” Matyhila said.
A few eyebrows were raised when Nqothole accepted the fight against the unbeaten Mexican despite being rated above him by all major world sanctioning bodies.
The feeling is that Bibiano targeted the Mthatha boxer due to his lofty ratings and will do anything to ensure he wins the bout.
But Matyhila said despite Bibiano’s unbeaten record, he was not at Nqothole’s level.
“We have watched his videos and saw that he is not such a dangerous opponent,” he said.
“He has never fought someone who would make him think, and in Sikho he will have an opponent way above his level in ring smartness.”
The 29-year-old Mexican, who is the same age as Nqothole, has fought virtually nondescript foes in his 22 bouts, with the majority of his opponents boasting losing records.
Only seven of his foes had winning records when they faced him.
Nqothole, whose two losses in 20 bouts were back-to-back defeats to Sabelo Ngebiyane, has fought better opposition.
He beat Namibian Jonas Matheus in his last clash in December to stretch his winning streak to seven since his loss to Ngebiyane.
DispatchLIVE
Visa hitch delays Nqothole’s Mexican trip
Image: SIBONGILE NGALWA
A visa issue has delayed Sikho Nqothole’s planned trip to Mexico this weekend for his crucial junior-bantamweight clash against Rene Calixto Bibiano next Saturday.
The Johannesburg-based Mthatha boxer was scheduled to leave for Mexico on Sunday with his chief trainer, Phumzile Matyhila.
Nqothole received his visa on Thursday, but Mdantsane’s Matyhila is still waiting for his.
This has caused the two to delay their departure to Tuesday or Wednesday for Nqothole’s first professional fight abroad.
“I am still waiting for my visa. Hopefully I will get it on Monday and we can then leave either on the same day or Tuesday,” Matyhila said.
A few eyebrows were raised when Nqothole accepted the fight against the unbeaten Mexican despite being rated above him by all major world sanctioning bodies.
The feeling is that Bibiano targeted the Mthatha boxer due to his lofty ratings and will do anything to ensure he wins the bout.
But Matyhila said despite Bibiano’s unbeaten record, he was not at Nqothole’s level.
“We have watched his videos and saw that he is not such a dangerous opponent,” he said.
“He has never fought someone who would make him think, and in Sikho he will have an opponent way above his level in ring smartness.”
The 29-year-old Mexican, who is the same age as Nqothole, has fought virtually nondescript foes in his 22 bouts, with the majority of his opponents boasting losing records.
Only seven of his foes had winning records when they faced him.
Nqothole, whose two losses in 20 bouts were back-to-back defeats to Sabelo Ngebiyane, has fought better opposition.
He beat Namibian Jonas Matheus in his last clash in December to stretch his winning streak to seven since his loss to Ngebiyane.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos