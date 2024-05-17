News

WATCH | 6,800-year-old skeleton discovered in Germany

By Reuters - 17 May 2024

German archeologists have unearthed a skeleton of a man who lived around 4,800 BC in a village in Lower Bavaria.

The grave goods suggest he was probably a village elder or even an early mayor.

