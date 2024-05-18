Houtkapper Trail Run
On June 23, trailblazers can embark on a journey through nature’s playground.
With routes of varying distances (9, 15 and 27km) and difficulty levels, participants will navigate the lush forest trails, soaking in the splendour of Krisjan-se-Nek and the inspirational Daleen Matthee Big Tree & Memorial along the way.
The Amazing Race — Knysna Style
Teams of two will compete for fantastic prizes on a scenic route that includes some iconic sites and venues.
This fun race on June 26 will require a combination of skills including speed, agility, strength, strategy, courage and endurance. Start and finish at the Castle Lite Beer Tent, Oyster Festival Hub.
Oyster Festival Street Soccer Tournament
Get ready to witness the pulse-pounding action of the Oyster Festival Street Soccer Tournament on June 26.
Community participation is at the core of this event and the tournament aims to foster soccer development while delivering nonstop excitement through exhilarating five-a-side matches.
Knysna X Trail Series Winter Run
On June 27, adventurers will take on the thrilling 6km run from the Belvidere railway track, or the more gruelling 19km and 25km runs from Blackwaters River Lodge.
The scenic routes include spectacular bridge crossings and breathtaking vistas along the Knysna Railway — promising an unforgettable experience for all adventurers.
Get ready for Knysna Oyster Festival adventure — as well as the culinary delight
It’s time for the Knysna Oyster Festival again — yes, we are already halfway through the year.
The annual celebration showcases the region’s renowned oysters and the town’s vibrant atmosphere, adventure sports and unique art and culinary culture.
Since its inception, the festival has become a highlight on the annual events calendar, attracting thousands of visitors from SA and around the world.
Over the years, the festival, now 41 years old, has morphed from being a top attraction for wine and food lovers to also becoming a major event on the sporting calendar.
While there will still be oysters and events for the more sedentary, there will be plenty of thrills for outdoor active types — marathon runners who enjoy punishing themselves, adventure-seeking mountain bikers, canoeists, golfers and even mixed martial arts athletes.
When I first attended the festival 10 years ago, I was so taken by the idea of the Knysna Forest Marathon, I swore I would do it one day.
However, I’m fatter than I was then and probably in no better shape.
But the event is no less iconic as runners set off in the darkness of a Knysna winter morning.
A road trip awesome enough to make an old ballie cry
The closest I am going to get to being a part of it, like many other spectators, is to watch the runners cross the finish line.
Either way, it’s a great event for Knysna as participants and spectators pour into town.
Historically, this event was created to give the Knysna economy a financial boost during what is traditionally called the “suicide months” in the hospitality industry when the weather is lousy and business goes quiet.
And give Knysna a boost this festival certainly does.
So, get ready for the thrill of the 2024 Knysna Oyster Festival, presented by Food Lover’s Market (June 21-30), with its exciting programme of spectacular trail runs, challenging bike races, canoe races, street soccer, martial arts and more.
The organisers have unveiled a dazzling line-up of sporting events that promises to captivate athletes, thrill-seekers and spectators.
Knysna Forest Marathon
Kick-starting the festivities, the iconic marathon and half-marathon take the lead on June 22, offering an unparalleled running experience through the breathtaking forest.
From scenic views of the estuary to the majestic Knysna Heads, every step of the way is an adventure, beginning with the early morning start deep in the forest.
The Knysna Marathon Club has also introduced a 5km Fun Run in 2024 that starts and finishes at the Knysna High School sports fields. Some of us can manage that at least!
It's all about retreat, reconnect and regenerate at In Toto
The simplicity and charm of Die Plaaskind Padstal
Simola Sunset Wine Run
Combining the beauty of the Simola Golf Course with the indulgence of great wine, this event on June 27 is an unusual celebration of fun and fitness ... and wine tasting!
Not to be missed by wine enthusiasts who want to work off some calories first.
Oyster Better Ball Championship
Swing into action on June 28 at the Knysna Golf Club for the Oyster Better Ball Championship.
With a shotgun start at 11am, golfers are invited to showcase their skills and compete for glory on the greens.
Knysna Cycle Tour
Prepare for two exhilarating days of cycling amid spectacular scenery on June 29 and 30.
On Saturday, riders will tackle the rugged terrains of the 75km, 50km and 30km MTB races, setting off in groups from 8am at the base of Simola Hill.
Spectators are welcome and all routes will finish at the festival hub located at the Knysna High School sports fields.
On Sunday, cyclists will embark on the 100km and 50km Road Races, commencing from the sports fields and heading towards the picturesque town of Sedgefield.
The 100km route features a challenging trek to Wilderness and back, including the renowned Serpentine Climb, while the 50km ride offers an undulating path ideal for beginners and seasoned riders alike.
Lodge with a difference on the forest's edge
The Knysna Cycle Trail
All cyclists, whether on MTBs, road bikes, e-bikes, or gravel bikes, are invited to revel in the thrill of the Knysna Cycle Tour, which promises a weekend of camaraderie, competition and unforgettable adventures on two wheels.
Titan Fight Night
Experience the intensity of mixed martial arts at the Titan Fight Night on June 29. With weigh-ins at 2pm and fights kicking off at 4pm, prepare for an evening of jaw-dropping action and adrenaline-fuelled excitement.
Choo-Tjoe Ultra Trail Run
Conquer new horizons on June 30 with either a 67km run from the historic railway station in Wilderness, or a 34km trail from Sedgefield Station to the Oyster Festival Hub.
Brace yourself for a test of endurance through the scenic landscapes of the Garden Route as you follow the nostalgic Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe steam train railway route for a challenge with a difference. Limited pre-entries only.
Community unites to save 'most endangered' Western Cape seahorses
Harbour 2 Heads Lagoon Challenge
Take to the waters for the Harbour 2 Heads Lagoon Challenge on June 30. Whether you are a junior or senior paddler, this canoe race offers an exhilarating adventure across the lagoon, starting and finishing at the Knysna Yacht Club.
Go to www.knysnaoysterfestival.co.za. for more information about all of these sporting events and details of entry and registration. Bookings are now open — and best you book soon.
Wish I was booking for the Forest Marathon ... but I guess there is always next year. And besides, I can at least go watch the runners come in.
