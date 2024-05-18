The organisation chose to pioneer the programme in the Eastern Cape because it is one of the most underserved province in the country, where the need for improved healthcare is particularly acute.
“There is tremendous need in this province,” Dandala said.
“This mobile clinic reaches remote rural communities who would otherwise have no access to quality, dignified health care and services, which are all provided free.
“It is already making an impact, delivering vital services to between 80 and 120 individuals daily across 20 communities each month.
“The clinic operates from Monday to Thursday, with Fridays dedicated to thorough cleaning and maintenance, ensuring optimal hygiene standards.
“On weekends, it participates in community events, such as local football tournaments, expanding its reach and engaging with unexpected demographics, such as men seeking healthcare services,” he said.
Services offered by the clinic include a comprehensive range of HIV management .
“It is the first of its kind in Africa to provide end-to-end HIV care within a single mobile unit.
“This includes testing, initiation on to antiretroviral therapy (ART), medication collection, as well as access to counselling and support services.
Mobile clinic goes the extra mile for rural Eastern Cape communities
Image: SUPPLIED
A beacon of hope is shining on communities in the Eastern Cape’s deep rural areas, where the journey to receive medical care often spans vast distances.
This ray of light comes courtesy of nonprofit organisation One to One Africa, which has launched a mobile clinic to bridge the healthcare gap, in line with its mandate to improve access to health care to under-serviced communities across Africa.
The mobile clinic, which operates from Mondays to Thursdays, aims to reach remote corners of the province where access to medical services is difficult.
A network of 20 service points, from Mgojweni to Luqoqhweni, including Qokama, Mphimbo, Zixambusi, Sizane, Mgonondi, Ntibane, Bucula, Lucingweni, Sazingeni, Ntshingeni, Mabheshe, Tembeni, Mtombe, Zele, Madakeni, KwaNyathi and Ntsimbini, has been established.
One to One Africa executive director Gqibelo Dandala said the mobile clinic was already making a difference.
The organisation chose to pioneer the programme in the Eastern Cape because it is one of the most underserved province in the country, where the need for improved healthcare is particularly acute.
“There is tremendous need in this province,” Dandala said.
“This mobile clinic reaches remote rural communities who would otherwise have no access to quality, dignified health care and services, which are all provided free.
“It is already making an impact, delivering vital services to between 80 and 120 individuals daily across 20 communities each month.
“The clinic operates from Monday to Thursday, with Fridays dedicated to thorough cleaning and maintenance, ensuring optimal hygiene standards.
“On weekends, it participates in community events, such as local football tournaments, expanding its reach and engaging with unexpected demographics, such as men seeking healthcare services,” he said.
Services offered by the clinic include a comprehensive range of HIV management .
“It is the first of its kind in Africa to provide end-to-end HIV care within a single mobile unit.
“This includes testing, initiation on to antiretroviral therapy (ART), medication collection, as well as access to counselling and support services.
Dozens of mobile clinics to bring health care closer to people
“Unlike other mobile clinics that may offer testing but require patients to visit physical clinics for medication, One to One Africa’s mobile clinic provides a seamless continuum of care directly to the communities it serves.”
He said the clinic was recognised by the health department.
“It is authorised to dispense a range of medications, enhancing its capacity to address various healthcare needs within these underserved communities.
“Crucially, all health data collected will be integrated into the department of health’s information system, facilitating evaluation of the clinic’s impact and fostering future collaborations with government health initiatives.
“Our mobile clinic represents a pivotal step towards realising this vision by bridging the gap between healthcare services and the most marginalised communities in the Eastern Cape.
Joy as KwaBhaca villagers receive R27m clinic
“The mobile clinic is part of One to One Africa’s broader mission to complement existing government services and develop effective models for future adoption at government level.
“By leveraging local partnerships and engaging directly with communities, the organisation aims to create sustainable solutions that address the unique healthcare challenges faced by last mile communities.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos