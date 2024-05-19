Bishop steps in to help bury Peddie family
Philanthropist and businessman Bishop Mandla Phakamile Makinana has come to the aid of the Ntshabase family who died in their home in Cisira township outside Peddie in a suspected murder-suicide on Wednesday last week...
