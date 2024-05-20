News

American R&B star Johnny Gill is coming to South Africa

20 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Image: Supplied

Johnny Gill is coming to South Africa.

The R&B star is to perform at the Sun City Superbowl on June 21 and the SunBet Arena on June 22, hosted by eThithina Big Events.

Joining him will be Mzansi's Brian Temba, Ntando, Wilson B Nkosi and other acts.

A two-time Grammy Award nominee whose career spans more than 80 TV and film appearances, Gill is known for his classics, including My, My, My, Maybe and Let’s Get The Mood Right.

Thobeka Ngcobo from Ethithina Big Events said they are excited to host the American singer to serenade his South African fans.

“We are happy to bring Johnny Gill to South Africa. Soul and R&B music lovers should expect a quality show as Johnny Gill will take them down memory lane.”

