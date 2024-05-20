Police found Zini’s wallet next to the body of the victim, which led to his arrest.
Three life sentences for Ngqeleni rapist, killer
Image: Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
An Eastern Cape man has been handed three life sentences for the rape, compelled rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman.
Mthatha High Court acting judge Mpumelelo Notununu on Friday also sentenced Bongani Zini, 28, to 15 months for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked a male companion of the deceased rape victim.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the incident happened just after midnight of January 1 2023, during New Year’s celebrations at Ntsundwana village in Ngqeleni.
“On the fateful night, the young woman was in the company of her sisters at a local tavern.
“While walking home, she was left behind with a male schoolmate when they were accosted by three men.
“One of the men attacked the woman and her companion with a knife, demanding that they hand over their cellphones.
“He stabbed the male schoolmate, who then fled for his life.
“The man then instructed his two friends to drag the woman to a dark place where he forced one of them to stand guard, and the other to rape the woman before [taking] his turn to rape her.
“When the woman, who knew her attackers, asked, ‘Bongani, why are you doing this to me?’, he stabbed her multiple times in her chest and they left her for dead,” Tyali said.
Police found Zini’s wallet next to the body of the victim, which led to his arrest.
Subsequently, he abandoned his bail application after community members torched his house.
During the trial, state advocate Thabo Dease led the evidence of Zini’s two companions, who were 18 years old during the incident.
They told the court they had co-operated with him out of fear, as he was a known “dangerous” character in their village.
In his defence, Zini had mounted a denial, but under cross-examination he claimed to have an alibi which was rejected by the court.
In aggravation of sentence, the state appealed to the court to impose the harshest sentence “because the offences were brutal, brazen and with no regard for the young female”.
The state said femicide was prevalent not only in the court’s jurisdiction, but nationally.
The judge agreed, saying communities expected the courts to deal harshly with serious crime.
