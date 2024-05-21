A Cape Town resident who scooped the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, bagging R16,835,658.98, has no plans to splurge his winnings and wants to continue working and spending wisely.
“I will not splurge on anything extravagant. After covering essential expenses, I plan to visit serene locations surrounded by nature, soaking in the tranquillity and enjoying my newfound peace of mind,” said the winner.
National Lottery Operator Ithuba announced two players struck gold in recent Lotto Plus draws, both using the ABSA banking app.
Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash out
Reporter
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL/ SUNDAY TIMES
A Cape Town resident who scooped the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, bagging R16,835,658.98, has no plans to splurge his winnings and wants to continue working and spending wisely.
“I will not splurge on anything extravagant. After covering essential expenses, I plan to visit serene locations surrounded by nature, soaking in the tranquillity and enjoying my newfound peace of mind,” said the winner.
National Lottery Operator Ithuba announced two players struck gold in recent Lotto Plus draws, both using the ABSA banking app.
Chance to win a car with Kidd’s Beach Primary
The biggest winner, a Cape Town resident, secured his winnings with a R60 wager using the quick pick selection method on the ABSA banking app.
“Words cannot describe my gratitude for this life-changing opportunity. Winning this jackpot is a dream come true and I am thankful to the National Lottery for making it possible,” he said.
Another player claimed the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot with a prize of R12,983,575.35.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos