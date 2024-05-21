Valentine’s Day may long be over, but winter is a good time to show your loved ones some real affection.
A recent list from Big 7 Travel announced the 50 Most Romantic Hotels for 2024. Taking a high ranking in the top 5 is South Africa’s The Outpost Lodge in Kruger National Park.
The lodge overlooks a valley of baobabs and the Luvuvhu River with breathtaking surrounding scenery. The bungalows feature little use of windows and doors. This creates an ambience of waking up to sunrises and sunsets as the fauna of the area walk in the near distance.
Don’t catch colds when you can stay warm in SA’s most romantic lodge
A look at the top 5 getaways to keep you cosy with loved ones this winter
Image: @theoutpostlodge/ Instagram
Looking to find your dream winter escape? Here’s a list of the top 10 to get you inspired:
Also representing South Africa on the list is Lion Sands Ivory Lodge in Mpumalanga, which was celebrated for its luxe offerings. Geared towards romance, the offerings include discounts for newlyweds. The lodge features the luxury tree houses Tinyeleti, Chalkley and Kingston, with romantic moonlit settings.
