The Hawks arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 30, on Monday in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr.
The Pretoria based team arrested the suspects with the Arcadia crime prevention unit and Tshwane district.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said after receiving information, the team worked tirelessly on the whereabouts of more suspects linked to Phalane's murder.
Phalane was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve.
“Information received from crime intelligence was operationalised late yesterday [Monday], leading the multi-disciplinary team to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered,” said Nkabi.
Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized
One suspect was on bail in connection with a hijacking
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
The Hawks arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 30, on Monday in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr.
The Pretoria based team arrested the suspects with the Arcadia crime prevention unit and Tshwane district.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said after receiving information, the team worked tirelessly on the whereabouts of more suspects linked to Phalane's murder.
Phalane was shot dead during his father's hijacking outside their home in Soshanguve.
“Information received from crime intelligence was operationalised late yesterday [Monday], leading the multi-disciplinary team to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered,” said Nkabi.
'I would give anything for just one day': slain 5-year-old Ditebogo laid to rest in Soshanguve
She said one firearm is alleged to be a weapon used in the murder. She said this will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing.
“Both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. One suspect is believed to have been out on bail for an alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
This brings the number of suspects who have been arrested for the murder to four.
On Friday two men, aged 30 and 36, appeared in separate courts. One suspect appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate's court and the other in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Soshanguve child
“They both faced a charge of possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition.
“At this point, the two accused people are not linked to the killing of the five-year-old in Soshanguve. However, the investigations are ongoing. At this point the two accused are not facing a charge of murder,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time.
The men are expected in court again on May 27 and 28 respectively.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos