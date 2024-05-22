WATCH | Kirin’s electric spoon leaps from Ig Nobel infamy to the dinner table

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings will start selling an electrified spoon that researchers claim can promote healthier eating by enhancing salty tastes without extra sodium.

Monday's product launch marks the first commercialisation of technology that last year won an Ig Nobel prize, which honours unusual and whimsical research.

Kirin will sell just 200 of its Electric Salt Spoons online for 19,800 yen ($127) this month and a limited run at a Japanese retailer in June, but is hoping for 1 million users globally within five years. Sales overseas will start next year.

The spoon, made of plastic and metal, was co-developed with Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita, who previously demonstrated the taste-enhancing effect in prototype electric chopsticks. The effect works by passing a weak electric field from the spoon to concentrate sodium ion molecules on the tongue to enhance the perceived saltiness of the food.